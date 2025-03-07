Sully the dog rescued after 3-day ordeal. Rob Russell, Mary K Siciliano, Sully, Mike Siciliano and Anabelle Reisner.

Sully, a young Bernese Mountain dog bolted from his humans at Clay Brook and was lost on the slopes of Sugarbush for three days until thermal drone operator Rob Russell joined forces with Sugarbush patrollers, the Siciliano family (Sully’s people), Clay Brook staff and other community members and volunteers to bring him home. He was found on skier’s left on Stein’s Run and brought down the steep slope by patrollers on a sled with Mike Siciliano.

Image from video of drone rescue of Sully the dog near Ripcord.

