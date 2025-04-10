Registration is strong for this year’s running of the Mad River Triathlon which takes place on April 13 with a 10 a.m. start at Warren Elementary School.

“We’re at about 300 racers now and we were hoping for 400 but the forecast changed for Sunday,” said. Misha Golfman of the Mad River Path. “It doesn’t look like the worst weather. It’s going to be 50 degrees,” he said.

Online registration is open until midnight on April 10 and in-person registration is offered during race information and packet pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 12 at Madbush Falls as well as day of race registration at Warren School from 7 to 9 a.m.

Runners leave the school and head to the Lareau swim hole where paddlers take the baton and heads to Neill Farm Meadow. From there cyclists ascend to Mount Ellen where cross-country skiers finish the race.