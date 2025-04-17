The 2025 Mad River Triathlon had 301 participants, representing 11 states (CT, IL, MA, ME, NH, NY, OK, PA, RI, TN, VT) with 120 racers from the Mad River Valley area.

There were 65 individual participants and 70 teams. Twenty of the teams completed the whole course racing together. The youngest participant was nine and the oldest was 82 years old. Seventy-six volunteers prepared aid stations, food, pulled boats out of the freezing cold water, and, of course, marshaled for upward of eight hours.

“The volunteer spirit is alive and thriving in the Mad River Valley,” said race organizer Misha Golfman, executive director of the Mad River Path.

“The Green Mountain Transit Shuttle bus was filled to capacity, and the GMVS van helped to fill the gaps. Thank you to many people who have chosen public transportation over driving, reducing the traffic and improving the safety of the event, Golfman said.

He reported that MRVAS responded to two incidents, one involving an injured biker, and another a hypothermic paddler. Both were released, he said.

“We raffled off over 100 prizes donated by local businesses and auctioned 12 valuable local food and lodging options toward the fundraising goal of supporting the evolving cooperation between the four Valley recreation and conservation nonprofits, Golfman added, thanking the local business community.

After the race a Mount Ellen exuberant crowd of participants, spectators, and volunteers celebrated and danced to Ragged Company, tunes and enjoyed the comedic pronouncements of Doug Bergstein and Bear Simmons, as exhausted Golfman said this was a harder race, compared to 2024. The river was lower, requiring much maneuvering and effort, and the ski course more than twice the length.

Whitney Tree Service Team came in first once again at 2:37 minutes, as compared to 2:11 minutes in 2024 on a fast-flowing river and a shortened (due to snow conditions) ski course. The fastest individual female was Elisa Otter from Montpelier at 3:30 and the fastest male was Schuyler Timmons from Richmond at 3:04.

“One of the stated goals of the triathlon was to welcome spring, and, considering that the temps rose to well over 60 with abundant sunshine yesterday, we did it,” Golfman said.

The 2026 Mad River Triathlon is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The event organizers thanked sponsors, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Sugarbush Resort, Red Hen Bakery, Madbush Falls, Waitsfield Telecom, Bicycle Express, VHB, Burlington Beer Company, Creative Micro, and Yoga Lab for helping us to offer a high-quality event to the community.

2025 TRIATHLON STATISTICS

Totals

301 total participants.

287 participating in triathlon.

13 participating in the kids’ event.

Individuals vs. Teams

65 individuals raced.

70 teams raced (222 participants).

○ 20 teams (46 people) raced as a team completing the whole course together.