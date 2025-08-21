PHOTOS/CREDIT: Face painting at last year's carnival - Bobby Kintz

For the second year, members of the Mad River Valley’s school parent organizations invite families for hours of summer recreation, giving children the chance to reunite before starting back to school. The second annual Mad River Valley Summer Carnival will happen Sunday, August 24, at Mad River Green from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dunk tank fun! - Brian Wray

“I like the popcorn,” said 9-year-old Ella, thinking about last year's carnival. “And the bunnies were fun!” Animals from High Country Animals, the bounce house, dunk tank, and other favorites will all be returning. This year’s carnival has new fun in store for everyone, too.

Fayston PTO hands out popcorn - Brian Wray

“Last year was such a great time,” reported Brian Wray of Inklings Children’s Books, a co-organizer of the event. “We wanted to add a few new things, as a way of saying thank you. And the first thing we thought of was entertainment!”

This summer The Miclon Brothers – who work with Circus Smirkus – will be joining the carnival with their blend of juggling, comedy, and what they call “questionable magic.”

Thanks to a donation from Lawson’s Finest Liquids, families will be able to attend the shows at no charge. “Businesses and community members have been so supportive over the years,” Deb Powers, president of the Fayston PTO explained. “The carnival is a real opportunity to invite people to the area and highlight all of the great things The Mad River Summer Carnival returns

"There's something for everyone,” Wray said. The Collection will be hosting a bubble-making station. Afterglow on Main will be back providing “fairy hair” for children and a spin art making table. The Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Department will also be on hand, giving children the chance to meet volunteer firefighters and learn about the important work they do.

Admission and entertainment are free. All money raised from activity ticket sales goes to the Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, and Warren Elementary Parent Organizations.