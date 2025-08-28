The Mad Valey Chamber of Commerce announces First Fridays, a new offering that will see local retailers staying open until 7 p.m. on the first Friday night of each month."

Advertisement

This initiative, led by the chamber’s Retail Council, is about more than shopping – it’s about building community, encouraging engagement, sparking new ideas, and highlighting the importance of buying local. It’s also a great example of how the Chamber is working to lay the foundation for collective success, ensuring that when one business thrives, our entire Valley benefits,” said chamber executive director Eric Friedman.

He said that First Fridays will help folks shop locally, skip shipping stress and USPS irregularities, enjoy a night out, discover new experiences locally and build community.

"Our hope is that First Fridays become a monthly tradition: a night when residents, second-home owners, and visitors alike can gather, explore, and celebrate the best of Valley living,” he added.