The Green Mountain Stage Race returns for its 24th year this Labor Day weekend, with over 500 cyclists already registered and more expected before registration closes. This year’s event features two exciting stages in the Mad River Valley.

Stage 1 – Friday, August 29: Individual Time Trial in Warren.

Stage 1 kicks off on Friday with an individual time trial, where racers compete solo to post the fastest time over the course. The race begins on Flatiron Road in Warren Village, which will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Residents and visitors should expect to see cyclists on East Warren Road and at the intersection with Waitsfield Common Road throughout the day. Additionally, racers will be traveling to the start via Route 100.

Stage 3 – Sunday, August 31: Road Race to the Appalachian Gap.

Sunday’s Stage 3 begins at 8 a.m. at Sugarbush’s Mt. Ellen base area, with groups rolling out until 10 a.m. The route takes riders onto Route 17 and then south on Route 100 toward Middlebury Gap. Cyclists will pass through East Middlebury and Bristol via Route 116, finishing at the summit of the Appalachian Gap.

Route 17 will be closed to through traffic both east and west from 10:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The closure begins at the Mad River Glen Ski Area parking lot. While local traffic will be permitted in some areas, the road will be fully closed near the summit. Eastbound traffic will also be restricted at the Gore Road intersection.

Spectators are encouraged to watch the exciting summit finish. Shuttle buses will run from the Mad River Glen parking lot to a location near the finish line. Alternatively, visitors may park at the upper MRG lot and walk to the summit.