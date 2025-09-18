In a time when many people are wondering how to reconnect with their neighbors and their communities, the Mad River Valley is offering a hands-on answer.

This weekend, on September 19 and 21, The Valley hosts We Are MRV, a celebration of civic engagement, volunteerism, and connection, featuring a documentary screening, live music, children’s activities, food, and a local community fair.

The event is spearheaded by the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, Mad River Valley Rotary, and a coalition of local organizations, with the goal of showing residents how easy it can be to get involved.

“The reaction and participation from both volunteer-dependent organizations and people wanting to get involved has been phenomenal,” said Eric Friedman, executive director of the chamber of commerce. “It’s really a great story of collaboration and a desire of folks to be more involved with our community.”

WEEKEND LINEUP

The festivities kick off on Friday, September 19, at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield with a screening of “Join or Die,” a documentary about the decline of civic life in America and why reviving clubs, groups, and shared endeavors is critical to saving democracy.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and drinks, followed by the screening and a community discussion. The event is free, but seating is limited and requires advance registration.

On Sunday, September 21, from noon to 3 p.m., the Inn at Round Barn Farm, Waitsfield, hosts the Mad River Valley Community Connection Fair – a gathering featuring BBQ lunch, live music, kids’ activities, and more than 40 local organizations offering ways to get involved.

“We originally thought maybe we’d get 15 organizations,” Friedman said. “Now we’re expecting 40 by Sunday. It’s staggering. People are just so excited to show up and do something.”

WANT TO HELP

Organizers say the weekend is a response to something they’ve been sensing for a while: people want to help – they just aren’t always sure how.

“In the current political climate, I think people are hungry to be useful,” Friedman said. “A lot of folks are asking themselves, ‘What can I do?’ This gives them bite-sized, manageable ways to take positive action in their own community. It might sound corny, but it's that old idea: think globally, act locally.”

From short-term commitments like one-day trail cleanups to long-term service through mentoring or conservation, the fair aims to show residents the full range of opportunities available in their own backyard.

And the event won’t stop at a one-time gathering. Several participating organizations will be posting volunteer opportunities on Bee, a new Vermont-based app that connects users to local projects with just a few taps. Bee selected the Mad River Valley as one of its pilot communities.

“It’s another platform to connect,” Friedman said. “Not everyone sees the news, not everyone follows every social media post. Bee gives us another tool– and if you want to start something yourself, like cleaning up a trail you walk every day, you can use Bee to organize a one-time pop-up and get help from neighbors.”

ACROSS GENERATIONS

One of the more surprising outcomes of planning We Are MRV, Friedman said, is how widely it has resonated across generations.

“We’ve got young families, 24-year-olds, parents, retirees – people from all walks of life,” he said. “It’s not just one demographic, which is great. And I think a lot of parents see this as a chance to model what citizenship looks like for their kids.”

The chamber itself has already seen results, picking up new volunteers and ambassadors simply through word of mouth around the event.

“I was just talking about the event, and someone said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know the chamber needed help. I’ll be there.’ That kind of connection is what this is all about,” Friedman said.

BEE PILOT

The Mad River Valley was chosen as a Bee pilot community in part because its residents already have a strong tradition of civic participation – whether it’s shoveling out a neighbor, helping manage a trail system, or serving on a local board.

“The Bee folks are kind of tickled,” Friedman said. “They stumbled across this community that seems to have it together – people here show up. And this weekend is a celebration of that.”

Friedman and other organizers hope We Are MRV becomes more than just a feel-good weekend. With new tools like Bee, they envision a community where anyone with an idea can spark a movement, and anyone looking to help can find the right fit.

For more information and to register for Friday night’s movie, visit madrivervalley.com. To explore local volunteer opportunities, download the Bee app at joinbee.app.