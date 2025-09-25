By Lisa Loomis

A four-alarm fire last night and this morning destroyed Hogan’s Pub and heavily damaged the clubhouse at Sugarbush Resort Golf Club, drawing response from multiple area fire departments.

Advertisement

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, by a neighbor, according to Sugarbush communications director John Bleh. Fire crews from Warren, Waitsfield, Moretown, and Waterbury responded to the scene and worked through the night to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

“It’s super sad,” Bleh said in an interview early Wednesday. “The Hogan’s Pub side is basically a shell now. The clubhouse was also damaged, but the structure is still standing.”

Firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours, with road closures still in place near the site as of 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Bleh said security camera footage showed smoke beginning to appear sometime around 10 p.m., but the origin of the fire remains unknown.

Hogan’s Pub, a dining and event venue at the course, was housed in a building believed to be more than 100 years old. The structure began as a farmhouse and was later converted into a clubhouse with the pub added as an extension.

“It’s always a shame to lose a structure—especially one with historic character like this,” Bleh said.

Sugarbush staff were able to move golf carts and some maintenance equipment to safety during the response, but most of the contents inside the building were lost. Golf operations are expected to continue once logistics are sorted, though Bleh said today’s heavy rain would have likely postponed play regardless.

Hogan's Pub and Sugarbush Golf Club fire on September 24, 2025 Photos courtesy John Bleh

Hogan's Pub and Sugarbush Golf Club fire on September 24, 2025 Photos courtesy John Bleh

Hogan's Pub and Sugarbush Golf Club fire on September 24, 2025 Photos courtesy John Bleh

Hogan's Pub and Sugarbush Golf Club fire on September 24, 2025 Photos courtesy John Bleh

“There are meetings happening today to determine how we continue operations and what options there are for dining and events going forward,” he said. “Obviously we won’t be open today, but the plan is to keep offering golf this season.”

The fire is also expected to disrupt upcoming scheduled events, Resort staff will reach out to affected families.

The Valley Reporter will reach out to the Warren Fire Department fire chief Jeff Campbell when firefighters are not on scene.