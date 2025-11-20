The annual Mad River Valley Thanksgiving Basket Project is in the final stretch. The project, sponsored by the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, provides free Thanksgiving meals to local residents in need. Last year, 111 MRV families received a free meal, and the need is even greater this year.

Food donations from the Mad River Valley community have been sorted and counted, and the project team is now purchasing remaining items, including perishable foods.

“If you have not already contributed to the project or if you want to make an additional contribution, monetary donations are still being accepted. Any excess funds collected will go to the Interfaith Council’s food pantry in Waitsfield. Every contribution makes a difference!” said spokesperson Willa Bruckner.

Monetary donations can be made via the Interfaith Council’s paypal link: https://bit.ly/MRVdonate, by Venmo: @MRVInterfaithCouncil, or by mailing a check to: Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, PO Box 342, Waitsfield, VT 05673. Indicate that the donation is for Turkey Baskets.