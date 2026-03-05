Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame celebrates 2025 and 2026 nominees

The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum hosts the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and reception on May 30, 2026, at the K-1 Lodge at Killington Resort. Warren resident and former Sugarbush owner Win Smith is one of the nominees, as is the late Gary Black Jr., Waitsfield.

In nominating Smith, the museum wrote: Smith is a lifelong skier whose leadership and vision have had a profound and lasting impact on Vermont skiing and the broader ski industry. Best known for his role in the revitalization of Sugarbush Resort, Smith demonstrated unwavering commitment in guiding the mountain’s return to prominence after a prolonged period of underinvestment. Under his leadership, Sugarbush reemerged as a premier Vermont ski destination, balancing respect for its storied history with forward-looking investments in operations, infrastructure, and the skier experience.

His influence extended far beyond Sugarbush through his service as chair of the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), where he helped shape policy, sustainability efforts, and best practices for ski areas nationwide. His thoughtful, steady leadership earned him deep respect across the industry and culminated in his selection for the NSAA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. Through decades of dedication, Smith has strengthened not only a beloved Vermont resort, but also the long-term health and vitality of skiing at both the state and national levels.

Black (1941-2017) is the recipient of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award. He transformed Ski Racing Magazine from his base in Waitsfield, into the definitive voice of international alpine competition. Under his leadership, the publication evolved into a leading digital outlet covering World Cup racing and rising talent, while his influential “Black Diamonds” column shaped industry dialogue. A longtime member of FIS media and Alpine committees and trustee of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Foundation, Black helped shape ski racing’s global narrative from Vermont. He was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2023.

After postponing last year’s celebration, the combined Classes of 2025 and 2026, along with the recipients of the Paul Robbins Journalism Award, First Tracks Award, and Bill McCollom Community Award will be honored.

The evening features the premiere of short documentary films created for each inductee, followed by acceptance remarks. For tickets and more information, visit www.vtssm.org.