A new philanthropic initiative is coming to the Mad River Valley and central Vermont with the official launch of 100 Women Who Care Washington County.

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The giving circle was founded by Warren resident Jane Macan, Fayston resident Susan Colgan, Waitsfield resident Suzanne Johnson and Duxbury resident Mary Edith Leichliter. The organization aims to unite women across Washington County to support local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations through collective giving.

The newly formed chapter marks an expansion of regional philanthropy, joining chapters in Chittenden, Franklin, Addison and Lamoille counties, as well as more than 450 chapters nationwide.

"The concept is simple yet effective. Members commit to donating $100 four times a year. For those looking for a lower financial commitment, individuals can form team memberships, allowing two to four friends to split the quarterly $100 donation and share a collective vote," Macan said.

At each quarterly meeting, three local 501(c)(3) organizations nominated by members will be presented. Members then vote by secret ballot, and the winning organization receives 100% of the collective funds. With a goal of 100 or more members, each quarterly cycle is expected to direct more than $10,000 to a Washington County nonprofit organization.

Membership is open to all women who want to make a difference in their community. Interested guests also are welcome to attend a meeting to experience the power of collective giving before officially joining.