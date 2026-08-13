The Green Mountain Stage Race returns to Warren in September after the Select Board approved a public festival permit this week, with town officials and race organizers working together on parking, safety and other details for the two days of racing.

Advertisement

The permit clears the way for the race to stage in and through Warren on Sept. 4 and 6 as part of the annual cycling event, which brings riders and spectators to the Mad River Valley. The festival permit covers Sept. 4-7.

The board's Aug. 22 discussion focused on ways to make this year's event run smoothly, including parking, rider safety and communication with residents. Officials and organizers reviewed lessons from last year's race and agreed on several steps to improve the experience for residents, racers and visitors.

Race director Gary Kessler said the staggered format of the race helps limit congestion because riders start approximately 30 seconds apart, complete the Warren portion of the course in less than 20 minutes and then move on.

PARKING PLANS

Kessler said racers have several parking options, including Sugarbush, the snowmaking pond, pullouts along Route 100 and the park-and-ride. Some racers also use village parking areas.

Organizers agreed to post "No Parking" signs along West Hill Road, particularly near the bridge, and on Ellen Lane. Town Constable Jeff Campbell recommended making Ellen Lane entirely off-limits to parking because of the difficulty residents already have accessing the narrow road.

The town and race organizers also agreed to use temporary fencing and signage at the municipal and town-office parking lot to discourage all-day racer parking while keeping the area accessible for town business, the library and nearby businesses.

Select Board Chair Devin Klein Corrigan said preserving village parking for visitors is important to local businesses and residents.

SAFETY, COMMUNICATION

West Hill Road also prompted discussion about rider safety. Kessler said the steep descent can be challenging for riders unfamiliar with the road, particularly at the narrow bridge and sharp turn at the bottom.

Organizers will add stronger warnings to their pre-race communications and post signs alerting riders to the bridge, turn and 25 mph speed limit.

Klein Corrigan also asked that the race's communication to participants highlight five new speed bumps installed on Main Street and Brook Road since last year's event.

Kessler said some communities have told him the race can actually have a traffic-calming effect because riders are stopped frequently along the course.

The board also asked organizers to remind racers to respect residents and public spaces, including avoiding extended parking in municipal lots, staying away from the school parking lot and being mindful of where they change clothes.

RACE PREPARATIONS

Kessler said a welcome letter will be sent to registered racers after registration closes and will include the town's requests. The race team also plans to continue its practice of visiting homes along Flatiron Road before the event, where many racers gather near the start.

Assistant race director Peter Oliver said the outreach has helped build support among residents along the road, with some homeowners now enthusiastic about the race's return.

Portable toilets are expected to be delivered late Wednesday or early Thursday before race weekend. Organizers and town officials said the tighter delivery window should reduce the chance of a repeat of a previous year when the units were not delivered.

The Select Board voted unanimously to approve the festival permit after the discussion.

Kessler said he will provide the town with the final racer communication and report back after the event. He thanked the board for its continued support of the race and said organizers will continue working with the town to make the event a positive experience for residents and participants.

"We'll do all we can to try to keep the peace," Kessler said, "and, you know, make it a pleasant day for everybody."