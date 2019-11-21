Two Harwood Unified Union School District singers were chosen to perform with the All-Eastern Honors Choirs this winter. Harwood senior, Gabriella Holter, will be singing in the high school/collegiate level chorus focusing on musical theater repertoire and Thatcher Brook fourth grader, Lily Weigand, will sing in the elementary level honors choir. Holter sings in the concert choir, honors choir and vocal jazz ensemble at Harwood Union and Weigand is in her second year of chorus at Thatcher Brook under the direction of Lizzy Carlson.

The American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) hosts regional honors ensembles every other year for which the singers of participating members are invited to audition. Once accepted, these singers prepare music in advance of an intense four-day festival led by world renowned conductors. This year's ACDA Eastern Region conference will be held at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. The local students were accepted along with only a handful of other singers from Vermont and will be performing with student musicians from 10 other states including New York and Pennsylvania on down to Maryland/DC. They will rehearse for three days and perform in a culminating concert on Saturday, March 7, for an audience of friends, family and choral directors from around the country.