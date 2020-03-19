In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the state are closed. However, despite being confined to their homes, students in the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) will still be receiving two things from their faraway schools: homework and meals.

On Tuesday, March 17, Assistant Principal Sam Krotinger and HUHS PBL support coordinator Lisa Therrien sent an email to parents outlining the K-12 remote learning plan for HUUSD students.

According to the email, teachers are expected to provide assignments and material through the web service Google Classroom. “This will be the hub for all academic communication and work,” said Krotinger and Therrien.

On Google Classroom, students will be able to access their assignments and assignment due dates. However, the deadlines are not strict. “During this time there will be a flexible deadline so that feedback will continue and work will be accepted at any time,” said Krotinger and Therrien.

Advertisement

Teachers, who will also be working remotely, will provide feedback and score assessments digitally. They have been instructed to check email and voice mail messages at least twice each day, and to have an established “Google Hangout” time each week for students to check in and ask questions about their assignments.

To succeed in remote learning, students are expected to engage in the academic work provided “to the best of their ability,” said Krotinger and Therrien, who emphasize that even though students will be at home, “each day during this time is considered a school day.”

Krotinger and Therrien expect students to check Google Classroom on a regular basis, especially on Wednesday, when all teachers add new assignments. During this remote schooling period, students will be in touch with individual teachers via email and phone.

Elementary school students throughout the district will be accessing school-specific websites (posted at www.huusd.org) for their own specific assignments.

As for breakfast and lunch, the Harwood Unified Union Food and Nutrition group announced that it would be providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under while schools are closed, starting Wednesday, March 18.

Meals can be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at six different pickup locations at these times:

– Thatcher Brook Primary School (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

– Moretown Elementary School (9:45 to 10:05 a.m.)

– Waitsfield Elementary School (10:25 to 10:45 a.m.)

– Harwood Union High School (11:05 to 11:25 a.m.)

– Fayston Elementary School (9:45 to 10:05 a.m.)

– Warren Elementary School (10:25 to 10:45 a.m.)

The website food.huusd.org has more information on how to sign up for meals.