The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship was awarded to Hana Behn, Warren. Harwood Union High School student, the late Liam Hale, loved Sugarbush. He enjoyed skiing, biking and playing golf. Hale’s exposure to so many outdoor sports at Sugarbush made him a confident, adventurous and outgoing young man. His work experience at the mountain taught him responsibility and was a source of pride.

The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship provides a Harwood student with the opportunity to learn the skills, virtues and passion Hale gained during the many joyous days he spent at Sugarbush. The Hale family has established this adventure scholarship in collaboration with Sugarbush Resort in honor of their son. This scholarship is awarded annually to a student completing grade 10. Applications will be made available each April and the scholarship will be awarded on Hale’s birthday. Those wishing to contribute in memory of Hale can send donations for the Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship to HUUSD, 340 Mad River Park, Waitsfield, VT 05673.