Following a year off, the annual Waitsfield Elementary School (WES) Ski & Skate Sale, sponsored by Sugarbush Resort and Mad River Glen, will be back with a pop-up shop full of gear. This year’s sale marks the 41st year with its Sunday, October 17, event. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ski swap, an annual fundraiser hosted by the WES PTA, had been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. To ensure the safety of the community of shoppers and volunteers, the decision was made to host the sale at Mad River Glen. A one-day-only event, the shopping experience will be a little different than in years past to accommodate social distancing. Shopper entry will be managed and staggered, and all shoppers will be required to be masked. All sale volunteers are required to be vaccinated.

Regional and local vendors will be selling new and used Nordic, alpine, snowboard, skates as well as other winter hard and soft goods. With numerous vendors participating, shoppers can take advantage of used gear deals as well as new items at “ski-swap prices” from outdoor retailers such as Plymouth Ski & Sport, Norski, Pinnacle Ski & Sports and others.

“Since 1979, the Ski and Skate Sale has been an amazing community event,” said Kaiya Korb, principal of WES. “It brings friends together to get excited about the season ahead while allowing people to get budget-friendly deals on gear and clothing,” Korb explained.

“After taking a year off because of COVID-19, this sale is especially important as it’s a huge component of our fundraising,” she added.

This event is the school’s only fundraiser of the year. It enables the PTA to raise money for winter ski and ride activities as well as other enrichment programs, like ECO.

“We rely on this sale to help fund those programs -- while families and winter lovers alike count on the sale for outfitting themselves. It’s the kick-off of the winter season,” Korb continued.

Anyone looking to sell new and used hard goods (skis, boards, boots, skates, etc.) in good condition is welcome at the sale. Consignors can drop off gear at Mad River Glen from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 16. Consignors will be required to pre-register online to receive their vendor number and item tags prior to the drop-off; no unregistered or untagged merchandise will be accepted onsite.

For additional information and updates visit http://www.waitsfieldschool.org/ski-and-skate-sale