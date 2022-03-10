UPDATE MARCH 10

Dear HUUSD families and staff:

Recent announcements at the federal and state level have identified how lower COVID case counts and trends, and a lower level of strain on the health care system, have put Vermont schools in a position to transition to an endemic approach regarding management and mitigation of COVID. Last week, VT Secretary of Education Dan French announced that as of Monday, March 14, guidance on COVID specific to schools will be lifted, with schools operating under the same general guidance offered to all through the Department of Health. With this change, all school-specific COVID-19 guidance, which included everything from masking to processes for schools to notify presumptive close contacts, will be removed. (See the memo outlining this change here.) All in the community are expected to follow Vermont Department of Health guidance for testing positive, or if a close contact; we expect anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and seek testing.

In HUUSD, we are happy to report that we did not experience a COVID surge after the recent school break; our data for staff and students reflects a positive reduction of cases overall. We will be moving to implement a variety of changes in protocols, effective March 14, 2022, in response to these positive trends.

Click HERE for more information regarding HUUSD Masking Expectations and updated COVID protocols.

Best,

The HUUSD