Moretown Elementary students pounded on drums in response to the movements of a student in the middle of the circle. Everyone was engaged and listening to the cues, with smiles on many faces. This wasn’t music class; it was the concluding session of a 12-week group drumming program designed to help students regulate their emotions and prepare to learn while having fun together. Trevor Jewett of Restoring Rhythm in St. Albans is a licensed clinical mental health counselor with a passion for drumming.

“We know that rhythm regulates our nervous systems,” Jewett said. “And when we are able to regulate our nervous systems, we’re able to access learning because the prefrontal cortex gets online. With the stressors we’ve been through in the last couple years — and it’s very difficult to get kids into services. I’m a psychotherapist by trade, I work with adults—after the pandemic, I wanted to do something a little bit different. This was a way to reach more kids. This isn’t psychotherapy by any stretch, but it’s a wellness activity. This has been something we’ve used for tens of thousands of years. And while individual psychotherapy has a lot of utility, we’re mammals and we heal in community, and that’s one of the biggest things that was stripped away from us during [the pandemic].

“Explicitly, we’re having fun. Implicitly, we’re working with the nervous system and neural pathways. So, we’re kind of “tricking” them into regulation. You get the frontal cortex online to make learning accessible so the teachers can do their jobs.”

Hannah’s House mental health resource center brought Jewett to a Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) in-service day last fall to demonstrate his program to district teachers. HUUSD schools that were interested in bringing the program to their schools were encouraged to contact Hannah’s House, which sponsored Restoring Rhythm visiting Crossett Brook Middle School and Moretown Elementary this school year.

“This was done in partnership with Hannah’s House. They really care about their communities. I really enjoy the partnership with them,” Jewett said.

Jewett had responded to a recruitment ad Hannah’s House posted in Seven Days. “Our board is always in favor of trying new things in our schools,” Hannah’s House executive director Chrissy Rivers said. “He was amazing.” After Crossett Brook held a five-week program with Restoring Rhythm working in small groups, Rivers said they received “really good feedback” from the school staff and administration. “Anecdotally talking to teachers, kids seemed to be more easily regulated. It’s an outlet for emotions. A lot of sensory output really helps with emotional regulation.” She also said that the group setting gave all students a sense of belonging.

“Community, movement, it is the medicine, so to speak,” Jewett said.

According to Restoring Rhythm’s website, “There are many benefits to drumming, and it is a cost-effective way to reduce stress and improve overall wellness for individuals and groups.”

Student remarks from Hannah’s House’s recent newsletter said: "I didn't know what to expect, but after drumming I felt relaxed."

"I wasn't sure what it would be like, but it was calming for me."

And a teacher said, "Thanks for helping to bring this special all-school experience to Moretown School! It was an amazing, fun and team-building experience. We learned so much about self-regulation, movement and rhythm and fun ways to rumble! I was blown away when two of our very shy students stepped up to lead several drumming activities. Their joy and proud expressions were obvious. It was a wonderful experience that we all looked forward to and enjoyed!"

Learn more at www.restoringrhythmvt.com.