Celia Guggemos has resigned after four years as principal at Fayston Elementary School. She has accepted a principal position at Berlin Elementary School in the Washington Central Unified Union School District.

“Making the decision to apply and possibly leave Fayston was not easy, and the timing was very unexpected,” Guggemos wrote in a June 19, 2023, letter to the school community.

“This opportunity is one that I felt imperative to pursue for my family. Leading Berlin Elementary School will allow me to work and live in the same town. I will be able to participate more fully in community events, grow deeper roots here in Berlin and eventually lead the school that my daughter will attend. This shift also allows for a significant shift in achieving a work/life balance for me and my family,” she added.

Guggemos said that she was working with the Harwood Unified Union School District team and the new principal once that person has been selected to make the transition as smooth as possible.

HUUSD superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said the search process is underway and there are qualified candidates and he is pleased with the options.

“It’s hard to put into words what the Fayston community and our students mean to me. This job was a dream place to start my career in school administration. Fayston is an incredibly special school and I wish that our time could go on indefinitely. Each of you have taught me something that I will carry with me into this new unknown,” Guggemos noted.

“I will always be interested in who your children become and the journey’s they take. This is not a goodbye because I know I will see you on the mountains, trails, or rivers around The Valley,” Guggemos said.