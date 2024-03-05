Muddy roads and ongoing rain and warm temps have made many roads in the Harwood Unified Union School District impassable and unsafe for school buses. Here are the plans for , . These are subject to change as conditions evolve.

From HUUSD, as of 6:06 pm 03/05/24

Brookside Primary School

Bus 1

Camels Hump and River Road – Meet bus 1 at the parking lot by the Winooski Street Bridge 7:30 AM

Main Street Duxbury – Bus 1 will arrive at about 7:23 AM

Crossett Hill Road – Meet bus 1 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 7:20 AM

Bus 6

Steven’s Brook Road – Meet bus 4 at the intersection of Route 100 and Stevens Brook Road at 6:40 AM

Bus 7

Sweet Road - meet bus 7 at the intersection of Loomis and Ripley Road at 6:45 AM

Fayston School

Bus 12

Center Fayston Road – meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston and Sharpshooter Roads at 6:55 AM

Moretown School

Bus 11

Howes Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Howes and Common Roads at 7:20 AM

Waitsfield School

Bus 13

Brook Road – Meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook and Common Road at 7:07 AM

Warren School

W1

Prickly Mountain Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Fuller Hill and Prickly Mountain Road at 6:55 AM

Plunkton Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Plunkton Road and Fuller Hill Road at 6:56 AM

Harwood & Crossett Brook

Bus 1

Camels Hump and River Road – Meet bus 1 at the parking lot by the Winooski Street Bridge 7:53 AM

Crossett Hill Road – Meet bus 1 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 8:20 AM

Bus 7

Sweet Road - meet bus 7 at the intersection of Loomis and Ripley Road at 7:40 AM

Bus 11

Howes Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Howes and Common Roads at 7:58 AM

South Hill Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Moretown Mountain and South Hill Road at 8:10 AM

Bus 12

Center Fayston Road – meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston and Sharpshooter Roads at 8:05 AM

Bus 13

Brook Road – Meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook and Joslin Hill Road at 7:48 AM

W1

Prickly Mountain Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Fuller Hill and Prickly Mountain Road at 7:43 AM

Plunkton Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Plunkton Road and Fuller Hill Road at 7:44 AM