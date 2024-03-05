Main Menu

Muddy roads and ongoing rain and warm temps have made many roads in the Harwood Unified Union School District impassable and unsafe for school buses. Here are the plans for tomorrow morningWednesday, March 5. These are subject to change as conditions evolve. 

From HUUSD, as of 6:06 pm 03/05/24

Brookside Primary School

 

Bus 1

 

Camels Hump and River Road – Meet bus 1 at the parking lot by the Winooski Street Bridge 7:30 AM

 

Main Street Duxbury – Bus 1 will arrive at about 7:23 AM

 

Crossett Hill Road – Meet bus 1 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 7:20 AM

 

Bus 6

 

Steven’s Brook Road – Meet bus 4 at the intersection of Route 100 and Stevens Brook Road at 6:40 AM

 

Bus 7

 

Sweet Road - meet bus 7 at the intersection of Loomis and Ripley Road at 6:45 AM

 

Fayston School

 

Bus 12

 

Center Fayston Road – meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston and Sharpshooter Roads at 6:55 AM

 

Moretown School

 

Bus 11

 

Howes Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Howes and Common Roads at 7:20 AM

 

Waitsfield School

 

Bus 13

 

Brook Road – Meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook and Common Road at 7:07 AM

 

Warren School

 

W1

 

Prickly Mountain Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Fuller Hill and Prickly Mountain Road at 6:55 AM

 

Plunkton Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Plunkton Road and Fuller Hill Road at 6:56 AM

Harwood & Crossett Brook

 

Bus 1

 

Camels Hump and River Road – Meet bus 1 at the parking lot by the Winooski Street Bridge 7:53 AM

Crossett Hill Road – Meet bus 1 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 8:20 AM

Bus 7

 

Sweet Road - meet bus 7 at the intersection of Loomis and Ripley Road at 7:40 AM

 

Bus 11

 

Howes Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Howes and Common Roads at 7:58 AM

 

South Hill Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Moretown Mountain and South Hill Road at 8:10 AM

 

Bus 12

 

Center Fayston Road – meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston and Sharpshooter Roads at 8:05 AM

 

Bus 13

 

Brook Road – Meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook and Joslin Hill Road at 7:48 AM

 

W1

 

Prickly Mountain Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Fuller Hill and Prickly Mountain Road at 7:43 AM

 

Plunkton Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Plunkton Road and Fuller Hill Road at 7:44 AM

 