Muddy roads and ongoing rain and warm temps have made many roads in the Harwood Unified Union School District impassable and unsafe for school buses. Here are the plans for tomorrow morning, Wednesday, March 5. These are subject to change as conditions evolve.
From HUUSD, as of 6:06 pm 03/05/24
Brookside Primary School
Bus 1
Camels Hump and River Road – Meet bus 1 at the parking lot by the Winooski Street Bridge 7:30 AM
Main Street Duxbury – Bus 1 will arrive at about 7:23 AM
Crossett Hill Road – Meet bus 1 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 7:20 AM
Bus 6
Steven’s Brook Road – Meet bus 4 at the intersection of Route 100 and Stevens Brook Road at 6:40 AM
Bus 7
Sweet Road - meet bus 7 at the intersection of Loomis and Ripley Road at 6:45 AM
Fayston School
Bus 12
Center Fayston Road – meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston and Sharpshooter Roads at 6:55 AM
Moretown School
Bus 11
Howes Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Howes and Common Roads at 7:20 AM
Waitsfield School
Bus 13
Brook Road – Meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook and Common Road at 7:07 AM
Warren School
W1
Prickly Mountain Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Fuller Hill and Prickly Mountain Road at 6:55 AM
Plunkton Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Plunkton Road and Fuller Hill Road at 6:56 AM
Harwood & Crossett Brook
Bus 1
Camels Hump and River Road – Meet bus 1 at the parking lot by the Winooski Street Bridge 7:53 AM
Crossett Hill Road – Meet bus 1 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 8:20 AM
Bus 7
Sweet Road - meet bus 7 at the intersection of Loomis and Ripley Road at 7:40 AM
Bus 11
Howes Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Howes and Common Roads at 7:58 AM
South Hill Road – meet bus 11 at the intersection of Moretown Mountain and South Hill Road at 8:10 AM
Bus 12
Center Fayston Road – meet bus 12 at the intersection of North Fayston and Sharpshooter Roads at 8:05 AM
Bus 13
Brook Road – Meet bus 13 at the intersection of Brook and Joslin Hill Road at 7:48 AM
W1
Prickly Mountain Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Fuller Hill and Prickly Mountain Road at 7:43 AM
Plunkton Road - meet W1 at the intersection of Plunkton Road and Fuller Hill Road at 7:44 AM