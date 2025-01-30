This week, Harwood is celebrating its Winter Carnival. The Carnival is a weeklong event that combines dress-up themes, competitive and noncompetitive events, and the annual student-staff basketball game. Each day of the week has its own theme and events that take place at the end of the day.

On Monday, January 27, Jersey Day included s’mores making, a badminton competition, and sledding.

Tuesday, January 28, Ski Day, included a high school cookie baking competition and a rail jam competition (where participants snowboard on a metal obstacle course).

Wednesday, January 29, Crazy Hat and Hair Day, included s’mores making, the first part of a “movies and tea” triad, and the final of the badminton tournament.

Thursday, January 30, Blackout Day, will include the annual staff-student basketball game and the second part of movies and tea.

Friday, January 31, Pajamas Day, will conclude the movies and tea trilogy. Students volunteer to take part in the competitive events and to join the non-competitive ones.

The grades participating in the competitions are all vying for spirit points, which determine the winner of Spirit Week at the end of the year. Point totals are displayed in the hallway in front of the library, and before Winter Carnival began, juniors and sophomores were tied for the most spirit points.

The student-staff basketball game, an annual Harwood tradition, has a team of staff members play against a team of high schoolers. Students volunteer to join the team, and playing basketball for the school is not a prerequisite to play in the student-staff game. Winter Carnival concludes this Friday, January 31.