This week, amid all the COVID-19 news, The Valley Reporter is putting out a collector's issue dedicated to the Harwood varsity girls' basketball team, Division 2 co-champions for the state of Vermont.

The girls were slated to play for the championships last weekend, but that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. And while the Vermont Principals' Association ultimately decided to award the championship to both Harwood and Fair Haven, The Valley Reporter and community want to celebrate their accomplishments as champions.

This week's issue features pictures of all team members, most of them in action, plus interviews with coach Tom Young and both assistant coaches. There are bios of each team member as well. This commemorative issue will be on the stands tomorrow and they're going to go fast!