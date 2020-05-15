Bentley Outdoor Services heading up Dana Hill Road to finish Evolution II. Stoneblender, Bentley and Mad River Riders are working most days, if you want to help. Lots of rock to play with! Photo courtesy of Mad River Riders.

Starting this morning, May 15, Mad River Riders report that all the trails at Chase Brook Town Forest, Marble Hill Farm, Tucker Hill, the PusherPlums and Eurich Pond (except for Geyer's and the SBI-Southface connector) are open. Check Trailforks for updated info.



Due to landowner concerns and connectivity challenges, Old Center Fayston, Rocky Road and Phen Basin are still closed. Phen Basin will likely open soon, but only as a standalone area.