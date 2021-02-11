Mad River Valley Television will be broadcasting Harwood Union High School sports this winter. In partnership with Central Vermont Sports Net (cvtsport.net), MRVTV will broadcast selected away games live on Ch.44/244, beginning this Friday, February 12, with varsity girls’ basketball at U-32. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Pregame is at 5:55 p.m. MRVTV with also cover selected home games airing on Ch.44/244 a few days later. Since supporters are prohibited from attending games, these broadcasts will allow families and fans to watch for free. Games can also be viewed live on YouTube via the Central Vermont Sports Net website.

Check mrvtv.com for schedules and for videos of all the games covered by MRVTV.