Harwood’s Ava Thurston, Waterbury, took three gold medals this week at the 2022 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships in Minneapolis.

On Monday, March 7, Thurston she came in ahead of 136 racers in the five-kilometer freestyle competition with a time of 14 minutes, 18.9 seconds. She followed that with another gold medal in Wednesday’s, March 9, classic sprint competition. Thurston, a senior, won the under-18 qualifying race with a time of 3 minutes, 33.59 seconds and then won her quarter-final heat with a time of 3:35.87. In the semiSfinals she won with a time of 3:28.59

On Friday, March 11, in the 10-kilometer race, Thurston dominated once again for the gold, taking first place with a combined time of 27:41.5.

Thurston has won eight individual Vermont Nordic skiing state championships, picking up her last one February 28 before heading to Minnesota.