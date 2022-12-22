Harwood’s girls’ basketball team defeated Missisquoi Valley 53-32 Tuesday night after a narrow 36-35 win over South Burlington last Thursday. Coach Tommy Young said in the South Burlington game Harwood had a great defensive stop with four seconds left. Quinn Nelson led the team with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and four steals. “She had a heck of a game,” Young said. “In Tuesday’s game everybody played a lot and contributed well. It was a total team effort. Overall, I’m really happy with the team play. We have eight seniors and the tone the seniors are setting, the leadership and support of each other is fantastic.”

Harwood is undefeated with a 3-0 record. They next play in Colchester on Friday, December 23 at 7 p.m. Both girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are playing away games until Harwood’s gym floor replacement is complete, which is scheduled for the end of January.

Harwood’s middle school and high school wrestling teams traveled to Randolph for a meet last Wednesday. Harwood lost 24-36. “It was great to be back on the mat and get a sense of where we are now, at the beginning of the season, and where we want to be as the season continues,” said Harwood coach Casey Moulton. “Looking forward to seeing a lot of growth among our wrestlers in terms of technique, conditioning and confidence.”

Last week, Harwood girls’ hockey hosted CVU at home on Wednesday, December 14, with a 4-0 loss for Harwood. Jordan Hunter had an impressive 61 saves in net. “She had an amazing game,” head coach Katie Martin said. “We had some opportunities in the first period, and we kept pace with them throughout the period and kept it 0-0. We got a little off our game in the second, where CVU scored 3 and I think we struggled to come back from that until a little bit into the third. We had more shots on net this game and our players are doing a lot better looking for pass options and not just throwing the puck.”

The girls had a tough 6-0 loss to Spaulding on Saturday. “We are finally done with our hardest games,” said coach Katie Martin. “We faced three top-tier teams to start our season off which was difficult. We are now battling severe sickness on the team, currently only have five players. We’re working on skating/edge work, working on our forecheck. Our next games will be at the Middlebury tournament on the December 28 and 29.”

The Harwood boys’ hockey team also had a tough game against Lyndon Institute on Monday, resulting in a 11-3 loss. For Harwood, Aidan Vasseur scored in the first unassisted and Eli Herrington had two goals, one in the second assisted by Shea Pearson and one in the third unassisted.

"We only had 10 skaters and two goalies going into the game due to the illness that is going around the area,” coach Matt Migonis said. “We lost another one during the game because of being sick and two more missed significant time during the game due to injury. We went as far as having our number one goalie skate out the second and third period just so we had enough bodies. I'm very proud of the kids for how they fought and played hard right to the end. Some of the boys who don't usually see as much playing time got a whole lot of experience. That will help them and the team down the road. Hopefully we'll have everyone back for our first home game coming up on Wednesday night."