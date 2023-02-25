By Erika Nichols-Frazer

GMVS’s Tabor Greenberg had a big week. He traveled to Jyväskalä, Finland, to compete for Team USA in the Under 18 Scandinavian Nordic Skiing Championships on Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19.

On Saturday, Greenberg, Moretown, won the 10k skate individual start competition with a time of 23:04.9. He was followed by Norway’s Simen Gloegaard Stensrud in second place with a time of 23:21.8 and Sweden’s Maans Ravald in third with a time of 23:24.8.

On Sunday, Greenberg clinched the 3x5 km relay with teammates Fin Bailey of Stratton Mountain School and Grey Barbier of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. “[The] relay was classic, skate, skate and Tabor anchored the final leg that brought USA the win. The USA has never won the relay at this championship,” GMVS Nordic program director Colin Rodgers said.

“The U-18 Nordic championships happens every year in Scandinavia and rotates amongst Norway, Finland, Sweden [and] Estonia. The USA has been attending these championships as a guest for over 25 years. The top six U-18 female and male athletes from each of the Nordic nations plus USA are able to attend and represent their country,” Rodgers said.