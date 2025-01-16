Harwood Union varsity hockey notched two wins recently. On January 11, Harwood defeated Stowe 8 to 4. Coach Matt Migonis reported on the game, offering period by period play and scoring updates. Here is what he had to say:

First period: Very eventful period.

Harwood:

(4:10) Cooper Browe (first high school goal) assisted by Owen Farr and Eli Herrington.

(5:49) Josh Dietz assisted by Griffin Nelson and Milo Lavit.

(10:34) Jack Sherman assisted by Chase Ladabouche and Cooper Browe.

(12:58) Eli Herrington assisted by Griffin Nelson and Cooper Browe.

(14:13) Jack Sherman assisted by Cooper Browe and Eli Herrington.

Stowe:

(11:48) Jaxson Ruane assisted Scanlan Forrest and Daniel Donza.

(13:51) Scanlan Forrest assisted by Jaxson Ruane.

(14:56) Daniel Donza assisted Jaxson Ruane and Noah Brown.

Second period:

Harwood:

(13:28) Eli Herrington assisted by Cooper Browe and Josh Dietz.

Stowe:

(1:15) Noah Brown assisted by Daniel Donza and Jaxson Ruane.

Third period:

Harwood:

(:49) Josh Dietz assisted by Griffin Nelson and Milo Lavit.

(8:23) Milo Lavit assisted by Eli Herrington and Griffin Nelson.

Saves:

Harwood's Alex McCabe (23 saves).

Stowe's Jack Peterson and Charlie Isselhardt (33 saves).

"These are always very competitive and hard-fought games. We jumped out to an early lead and all was looking good, but they battled back and it was 5-3 after one period. Stowe dictated the pace and play for 99% of the second period. We were able to get a late goal in the second and used that momentum heading into the third which was definitely our best period tonight,” Migonis said.

"Glad to get another win, especially against a rival school. "High school hockey games can be an emotional rollercoaster of a ride and tonight was definitely one of those games,” he added.

On January 8, Harwood played Woodstock at the Ice Center in Waterbury, taking a 6 to 1 victory with goals made by Owen Farr, Griffin Nelson, Josh Dietz and Jack Sherman. Sid Ritzinger, Cooper Browe, Bridger Lillard, Nelson, Dietz and Luke Lacroix assisted and there was a save by Alex McCabe.

"It took us a little while to get going but we eventually found our footing in the second period. I thought we controlled most of the game, especially the second and third period. It was a solid first game after 10 days since our last contest,” the coach said.