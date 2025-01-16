Main Menu

Eli Herrington was recognized for scoring 100-career points for Harwood hockey. He reached the 100 points five games into his junior year, which according to Coach Migonis stated, “is truly remarkable.”

Harwood Union varsity hockey notched two wins recently. On January 11, Harwood defeated Stowe 8 to 4. Coach Matt Migonis reported on the game, offering period by period play and scoring updates. Here is what he had to say:

First period: Very eventful period.

Harwood: 

(4:10) Cooper Browe (first high school goal) assisted by Owen Farr and Eli Herrington.

(5:49) Josh Dietz assisted by Griffin Nelson and Milo Lavit.

(10:34) Jack Sherman assisted by Chase Ladabouche and Cooper Browe.

(12:58) Eli Herrington assisted by Griffin Nelson and Cooper Browe. 

(14:13) Jack Sherman assisted by Cooper Browe and Eli Herrington.

Stowe:

(11:48) Jaxson Ruane assisted Scanlan Forrest and Daniel Donza.

(13:51) Scanlan Forrest assisted by Jaxson Ruane. 

(14:56) Daniel Donza assisted Jaxson Ruane and Noah Brown.

Second period:

Harwood:

(13:28) Eli Herrington assisted by Cooper Browe and Josh Dietz.

Stowe: 

(1:15) Noah Brown assisted by Daniel Donza and Jaxson Ruane.

Third period:

Harwood:

(:49) Josh Dietz assisted by Griffin Nelson and Milo Lavit.

(8:23) Milo Lavit assisted by Eli Herrington and Griffin Nelson.

Saves:

Harwood's Alex McCabe (23 saves).

Stowe's Jack Peterson and Charlie Isselhardt (33 saves).

"These are always very competitive and hard-fought games. We jumped out to an early lead and all was looking good, but they battled back and it was 5-3 after one period. Stowe dictated the pace and play for 99% of the second period. We were able to get a late goal in the second and used that momentum heading into the third which was definitely our best period tonight,” Migonis said.

"Glad to get another win, especially against a rival school. "High school hockey games can be an emotional rollercoaster of a ride and tonight was definitely one of those games,” he added.

On January 8, Harwood played Woodstock at the Ice Center in Waterbury, taking a 6 to 1 victory with goals made by Owen Farr, Griffin Nelson, Josh Dietz and Jack Sherman. Sid Ritzinger, Cooper Browe, Bridger Lillard, Nelson, Dietz and Luke Lacroix assisted and there was a save by Alex McCabe.

"It took us a little while to get going but we eventually found our footing in the second period. I thought we controlled most of the game, especially the second and third period. It was a solid first game after 10 days since our last contest,” the coach said.