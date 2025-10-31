By Lisa Scagliotti

With a 1-0 semifinal win over U-32 on Wednesday, Harwood Girls Soccer is headed to the state Division II championship on Friday.

The sidelines were packed with Harwood and U-32 fans as Harwood freshman Gia Gendimenico scored the game’s lone goal early in the first half on an assist from sophomore Jocelyn Brauer. Harwood dominated possession during the second half with multiple skillful saves by Raiders keeper Zofia Willis, who held Harwood to their single goal.

Read the Times Argus report on the semifinal here.

Wednesday’s semifinal round came down to the division’s top four teams: The No. 2-ranked Highlanders eliminated the No. 3 U-32 Raiders. In the other semi, No. 1 Rice Memorial defeated No. 4 Lamoille, 4-2.

Now Harwood and Rice will face off for the division’s top honors.

Harwood last won the state title in 2010. Since then, Rice has been a contender for the state championship six times from 2017 to 2022, winning three times in a row in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Harwood and Rice did not meet during the 2025 regular season. In last year’s state tournament, Harwood eliminated Rice in the playdown round.

Championship details

Gametime Friday is 5 p.m. at Burlington High School, rain or shine.

Tickets for the game are available online in advance on the Vermont Principals Association website.

Some specifics from Harwood Athletic Director Ian Fraunfelder: