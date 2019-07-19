'On Golden Pond' at Valley Players

The Valley Players have begun a 13-month-long 14th anniversary season at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield. For the first time in Valley Players’ history, all the plays this season have been previously produced by the group. The next play is “On Golden Pond,” by Ernest Thompson, directed by Jeanne Beckwith (Roxbury). Show dates are August 2 through 18, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is a specially priced matinee on Sunday, August 4.

Originally produced in 1982, “On Golden Pond” tells the love story of Ethel (Donna Carron Cristen, Waitsfield) and Norman (J. Louis Reid, Milton) Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter, Chelsea (Mikki Nucci, Waitsfield), and her dentist fiance (Paul Cavaliere, Montpelier), who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son (Robert Nucci, Waitsfield) behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness – and slang – in return. The cast also includes Brent Adams (Warren) as Charlie Martin, the local delivery-by-boat mailman.

For tickets and more information, go to valleyplayers.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 802-583-1674.