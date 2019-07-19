Taste Week events focuses on learning aspects

The Mad River Food Hub’s annual Mad River Taste Week will include three events during Taste Week which are designed to help understand some of the “alchemy” of food and beverage.

A Cider and Charcuterie Pairing with Babette’s Table and a Beer and Cheese Pairing featuring von Trapp Farmstead Cheese and Lawson’s Finest Liquids will be held at Mad River Taste Place, Waitsfield. Learn what to think about when pairing beverages with food, why some pairings are a match made in heaven, and then take a deeper dive into how cheese, beer, cider and charcuterie are handcrafted right here in the Mad River Valley.

At the Bee to Bottle tour in Waitsfield people will get to meet Gib Geiger of Mountain Valley Farm and Teddy Weber of Tin Hat Cider. Geiger keeps bees in his orchard that pollinate the trees, producing apples that are turned into hard cider by Teddy Weber. They will also explain the mysteries and science around bees and why they are so important to our food system. Weber will explain how flavors of the apples are blended, fermented and bottled.

All 30-plus tours and tastings are focused on telling the stories of makers and growers and it is recommended to make an early reservation as events are already booking up. The schedule and tickets for Mad River Taste Week events are available at www.madrivertaste.com/tasteweek.

Mad River Taste Week is a nine-day celebration of the food and beverage makers and growers of the Mad River Valley. Highlights of the week include daily farm and facility tours, tasting events and educational workshops led by food makers and farmers in the Mad River Valley. In addition to the tours, tastings and teachings throughout The Valley, a community pig roast kicks off Mad River Taste Week, following the Waitsfield Farmers’ Market on Saturday, August 3. The week will finish with the annual Vermont Cheese Council dinner on August 10. Those wishing to continue their pursuit of Vermont-made delights are encouraged to attend the Vermont Cheese Festival on August 11.

Learn more at madrivertaste.com/tasteweek, where the full schedule and details will be posted and updated throughout the coming weeks.