The Valley Players Presents On Golden Pond August 2-12

Vermont Festival of the Arts

Thursday, August 15

  • Art of the Garden, 9 am to 1 pm, Waitsfield Village, reservations required, www.yestermorrow.org, 802-496-6682.
  • Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.

 

Friday, August 16

  • “On Golden Pond,” 7:30 pm, Valley Players Theater, reservations suggested, 802-583-1674, www.valleyplayers.com.
  • Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.

 

Saturday, August 17

  • Gyotaku Fish Printing Workshop, 10 am to 6 pm, Sugar Fish VT, Fiddler’s Green, Waitsfield, free, www.sugarfishvt.com.
  • “On Golden Pond,” 7:30 pm, Valley Players Theater, reservations suggested, 802-583-1674, www.valleyplayers.com.
  • Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.
  • Farmers’ Market, 9 am to 1 pm, Mad River Green, Waitsfield, free.
  • Human Nature/Nature Human, noon to 5 pm, Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield, free, www.bundymodern.com.

Sunday, August 18

  • “On Golden Pond,” 2 pm, Valley Players Theater, reservations suggested, 802-583-1674, www.valleyplayers.com.
  • Human Nature/Nature Human, noon to 5 pm, Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield, free, www.bundymodern.com.
  • Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.
  • The Art Among Us, noon to 4 pm, Waitsfield UCC Village Meeting House, free, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
  • Brunch at the Pitcher Inn, 11 am to 1 pm, Pitcher Inn, Warren, admission, www.pitcherinn.com.

 

During the Week

