Thursday, August 15
- Art of the Garden, 9 am to 1 pm, Waitsfield Village, reservations required, www.yestermorrow.org, 802-496-6682.
- Cooking Classes at The Store, 6 to 8 pm, The Store, Waitsfield, reservations required, www.kitchenatthestore.com.
- Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.
Friday, August 16
- Fantastic Fridays, 5 to 7:30 pm, Moosewalk Studios and Gallery, Warren, free, www.moosewalkstudios.com.
- “On Golden Pond,” 7:30 pm, Valley Players Theater, reservations suggested, 802-583-1674, www.valleyplayers.com.
- Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.
Saturday, August 17
- Gyotaku Fish Printing Workshop, 10 am to 6 pm, Sugar Fish VT, Fiddler’s Green, Waitsfield, free, www.sugarfishvt.com.
- “On Golden Pond,” 7:30 pm, Valley Players Theater, reservations suggested, 802-583-1674, www.valleyplayers.com.
- The Art Among Us, noon to 4 pm, Waitsfield UCC Village Meeting House, free, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
- Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.
- Farmers’ Market, 9 am to 1 pm, Mad River Green, Waitsfield, free.
- Human Nature/Nature Human, noon to 5 pm, Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield, free, www.bundymodern.com.
- Cooking Classes at The Store, 6 to 8 pm, The Store, Waitsfield, reservations required, www.kitchenatthestore.com.
Sunday, August 18
- “On Golden Pond,” 2 pm, Valley Players Theater, reservations suggested, 802-583-1674, www.valleyplayers.com.
- Human Nature/Nature Human, noon to 5 pm, Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield, free, www.bundymodern.com.
- Big Red Barn Art Show, noon to 9 pm, Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield, free, www.valleyartsvt.com.
- The Art Among Us, noon to 4 pm, Waitsfield UCC Village Meeting House, free, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
- Blueberry Sunday, 9 am to noon, Knoll Farm, Fayston, free, www.knollfarm.org.
- Book Talk: “50 after 50,” 1 to 2 pm, Valley Glow Yoga, Waitsfield, www.valleyglowyoga.com.
- Brunch at the Pitcher Inn, 11 am to 1 pm, Pitcher Inn, Warren, admission, www.pitcherinn.com.
During the Week
- Picturing Vermont, 8 am to 8 pm, Bridges Resort, Warren, free, www.bridgesresort.com.
- Gaelic McTigue Folk Art, 9 am to 6 pm, All Things Bright and Beautiful, Waitsfield, free, www.allthingsbright.com.
- Artisans’ Gallery, 11 am to 6 pm, Waitsfield, free, www.vtartisansgallery.com.