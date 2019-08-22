Thursday, August 22

Cooking Classes at The Store – 6 to 8 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield, reservations required, 802-496-4465, www.kitchenatthestore.com.

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

Friday, August 23

Fantastic Fridays – 5 to 7:30 p.m., Moosewalk Studios and Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.

Music in the Alley – 6 to 9 pm, Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery, Waterbury. Free. 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com.

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

Saturday, August 24

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mad River Green, Waitsfield. Free.

Human Nature/Nature Human – noon to 5 p.m., Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield. Free. 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com.

Cooking Classes at The Store – 6 to 8 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield, reservations required, 802-496-4465, www.kitchenatthestore.com.

Watercolor Workshop – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moosewalk Studios & Gallery, Warren. Class filled but visitors welcome. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.

Moosewalk’s Gallery Saturday – noon to 5 p.m., Moosewalk Studios & Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.

Sunday, August 25

Human Nature/Nature Human – noon to 5 p.m., Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield. Free. 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com.

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682. www.valleyartsvt.com,

Brunch at the Pitcher Inn – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pitcher Inn, Warren. Admission. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Watercolor Workshop – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moosewalk Studios & Gallery, Warren. Class filled but visitors welcome. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.

Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Monday, August 26

Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Tuesday, August 27

Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Wednesday, August 28

Cooking Classes at The Store – noon to 2 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield. $60, reservations required. 802-496-4465, www.kitchenatthestore.com.

Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

During the Week

Picturing Vermont – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bridges Resort, Warren. Free. 802-583-2922, www.bridgesresort.com.

Gaelic McTigue Folk Art – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., All Things Bright and Beautiful, Bridge Street, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-3997, www.allthingsbright.com.

Artisans’ Gallery – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bridge Street, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6256, www.vtartisansgallery.com.