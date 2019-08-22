Thursday, August 22
Cooking Classes at The Store – 6 to 8 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield, reservations required, 802-496-4465, www.kitchenatthestore.com.
Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.
Friday, August 23
Fantastic Fridays – 5 to 7:30 p.m., Moosewalk Studios and Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.
Music in the Alley – 6 to 9 pm, Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery, Waterbury. Free. 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com.
Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.
Saturday, August 24
Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.
Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mad River Green, Waitsfield. Free.
Human Nature/Nature Human – noon to 5 p.m., Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield. Free. 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com.
Cooking Classes at The Store – 6 to 8 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield, reservations required, 802-496-4465, www.kitchenatthestore.com.
Watercolor Workshop – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moosewalk Studios & Gallery, Warren. Class filled but visitors welcome. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.
Moosewalk’s Gallery Saturday – noon to 5 p.m., Moosewalk Studios & Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.
Sunday, August 25
Human Nature/Nature Human – noon to 5 p.m., Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield. Free. 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com.
Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682. www.valleyartsvt.com,
Brunch at the Pitcher Inn – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pitcher Inn, Warren. Admission. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.
Watercolor Workshop – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moosewalk Studios & Gallery, Warren. Class filled but visitors welcome. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.
Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.
Monday, August 26
Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.
Tuesday, August 27
Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.
Wednesday, August 28
Cooking Classes at The Store – noon to 2 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield. $60, reservations required. 802-496-4465, www.kitchenatthestore.com.
Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.
During the Week
Picturing Vermont – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bridges Resort, Warren. Free. 802-583-2922, www.bridgesresort.com.
Gaelic McTigue Folk Art – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., All Things Bright and Beautiful, Bridge Street, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-3997, www.allthingsbright.com.
Artisans’ Gallery – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bridge Street, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6256, www.vtartisansgallery.com.