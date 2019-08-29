Picture being in the shadows of the beautiful Green Mountains listening to live music while sipping a craft cocktail. Then browsing through a tent full of unique gifts, keepsakes and clothing. These things are possible at the Mad River Valley Craft Fair this weekend, August 31 and September 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, rain or shine, in the field at Kenyon's in Waitsfield. Bring the kids to jump in the bounce house for free. Two-thirds of the fair is under a large tent and the fair features 105 juried artists, four bands, a food court, door prizes and more.

New this year are learning opportunities and workshops such as smartphone photography workshops at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days. Photographer Elena Kendall-Aranda will discuss the finer points of taking photos with a smartphone. It’s free; just bring a phone. Mary Anderson of Loominations of Vermont will offer weaving demos and help people weave a dish towel. It takes a half hour and there is a small fee. To find out more or sign up ahead email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . People can also sign up at the show.

Shannon Morrison pottery will be on display at the Mad River Valley Craft Fair this weekend.

The newest category of handcrafted items? Spirits and beer: Stonecutter Spirits, Caledonia Spirits and Smugglers Notch Distillery will have tastings and sell their products. Mad River Distillers and Collaborative Brewing Company will be near the music tent where people can listen and sip at their leisure. Products from afar? Dafni Greek Gourmet is family run and brings olive oil and other Greek products to Waitsfield.

And there are artists who teach their craft professionally, others that are authors and some that have unusual sidelines like Stuart Wilkins of Fiddlebark, Fairfield, VT, who offers his lighting and home decor to wedding planners. Artists make items out of recycled fabric, license plates, Alpaca wool, botanicals and more.

In addition to the bounce house, kids can get their faces painted and have homemade ice cream or lemonade. The craft fair benefits the Valley Players Theater; parking is free and tickets are good for both days.