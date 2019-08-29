Thursday, August 29

Cooking Classes at The Store – 6 to 8 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield. $60, reservations required. 802-496-4465. www.kitchenatthestore.com.

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Friday, August 30

Fantastic Fridays – 5 to 7:30 p.m., Moosewalk Studios and Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-583-2224, www.moosewalkstudios.com.

Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

Saturday, August 31

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mad River Green, Waitsfield. Free.

Human Nature/Nature Human – noon to 5 p.m., Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield. Free. 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com.

Cooking Classes at The Store – 6 to 8 p.m., The Store, Waitsfield. $60, reservations required. 802-496-4465, www.kitchenatthestore.com.

Frank Corso: Music – 5:30 p.m. to close, Pitcher Inn, Warren, reservations recommended. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Frank Corso: Artist in Residence – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pitcher Inn Gallery, Warren. Free. 802-496-6350, www.pitcherinn.com.

Gyotaku Fish Printing Workshop – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sugar Fish VT, Fiddlers Green, Waitsfield. Free. 802-382-7776, www.sugarfishvt.com.

Mad River Valley Craft Fair – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kenyon’s Field, Waitsfield. $5, Seniors and under 12 free. www.madrivervalleycraftfair.com.

Sunday, September 1

Human Nature/Nature Human – noon to 5 p.m., Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield. Free. 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com.

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 9 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

Mad River Valley Craft Fair – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kenyon’s Field, Waitsfield. $5 - Seniors and under 12 free. www.madrivervalleycraftfair.com.

Amazing Rotary Duck Race – 1 p.m. (approx.), Kenyon’s Field. Free (Ducks $5). www.mrvrotary.org.

Monday, September 2 (Labor Day)

Big Red Barn Art Show – noon to 6 p.m., Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6682, www.valleyartsvt.com.

During the Week

Picturing Vermont – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bridges Resort, Warren. Free. 802-583-2922, www.bridgesresort.com.

Gaelic McTigue Folk Art – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., All Things Bright and Beautiful, Waitsfield. Free.

802-496-3997, www.allthingsbright.com.

Artisans’ Gallery – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waitsfield. Free. 802-496-6256, www.vtartisansgallery.com.