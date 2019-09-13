Beer drinking weather in the forecast

“Rain or shine, no matter, what I’m predicting is beer drinking weather,” said SIPtemberfest organizer Meg Schultz of Meg’s Events.

SIPtemberfest takes place September 21 at Mad River Glen and features music, food, beer, hard ciders and alcohol-free options. Schultz said 26 brewers would be on hand including five nonbeer brewers such as Citizen Cider, Woodchuck Cider, Halyard Brewing Co., Smuggler’s Notch Distillery and Groennfell Meadery.

The Valley’s three local brewers, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Collaborative Brewing and Cousins Brewing will be among the beer brewers.

Asked about the latest new kid on the alcohol block, alcoholic seltzer, Schultz said she was not able to source a good, small craft one in time.

“I’d like to expand the nonbeer selection over time. It’s called SIPtemberfest because there are many beverages you can sip in September,” she said.

Music will be provided by Ragged Company and Lowell Thompson. Food will be provided by Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen, along with a mash-up of The Mad Taco and Michael’s Good to Go that is going by the name of The Mad Dumpling.

Advertisement

Schultz said there are still a few tickets left and that they can be purchased online.

“They’ve been selling steadily and I expect them to sell out before the weekend. Ticket sales stop on Thursday,” she said.

Well-behaved dogs and kids are welcome and there’s no entry fee for designated drivers or kids.

The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. More details can be found at https://siptemberfest.com.