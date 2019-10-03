Autumn in Vermont would not be complete without the annual Vermont Craft Council’s Open Studios and Exhibits Weekend. Valley Arts participates in the event with two shows, Bold and Beautiful and the Green Mountain Photo Show, during the two-day event on October 5 and 6.

Bold and Beautiful, the Vermont Watercolor Society’s annual awards show, opens in the Festival Gallery at Valley Arts for an extended run starting on Saturday, October 5. The show features a juried selection of 30 outstanding paintings by artists of the society. Still life, landscape and abstract paintings are part of the display showcasing the diverse techniques of the popular watercolor medium.

Bold and Beautiful continues at the Festival Gallery through December 21. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Special viewing hours for the Open Studio Weekend are Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 6, from noon to 5 p.m. The gallery is located in Village Square Shopping Center in Waitsfield.

The Green Mountain Photo Show with more than 150 photographs by 51 photographers finishes its four-week run at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield on Sunday, October 6. The highly praised show is participating in Vermont Open Studios and Exhibits for the first time in 2019 with extended viewing times on both Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The show is also open on Thursday and Friday, October 3 and 4, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Look for the yellow directional signs. The two shows are free and can be enjoyed by both children and adults. For more information visit www.valleyartsvt.com or www.vermontcrafts.com.