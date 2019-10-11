Sugarbush Resort’s Community Weekend features activities for the whole family and coincides with peak foliage in the Mad River Valley. Community Weekend consists of both Community Day on Saturday, October 12, and Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 13.

The festivities start as early as 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Warren Fire Department at the Sugarbush Village Fire Station, 140 Village Road. The breakfast supports the fire department with suggested donations and runs until 10 a.m. Lincoln Peak Courtyard will also offer complimentary snacks and drinks from 9 to 10 a.m.

At 10 a.m. president and owner Win Smith will host a presentation focused on what’s new this season at the resort and in the industry.

In addition to live music and vendors in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there are several hosted activities in the afternoon. A dog-friendly foliage hike meets at the base of the Gate House lift for an hour-long hike around Lincoln Peak at noon. Pumpkin carving will be available from noon to 2 p.m. in the courtyard between The Schoolhouse and The Farmhouse. Two e-Bike guided tours, for a fee and limited to the first six at least intermediate level riders, will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. And face painting will take place at The Schoolhouse from noon to 2 p.m.

On Sunday morning locals and guests are invited to run or walk in the 24th annual Mad Dash, sponsored by Sugarbush. This can be run or walked as a 5K or a 10K race or as a fun run for kids. The course begins on Meadow Road in Waitsfield at 10 a.m., heads up North Road and finishes where the course started. The 10K runners will race up Pony Farm Road before heading back to Meadow Road for their finish. Participants will receive local refreshments and a T-shirt, and there will be live music after the race. All proceeds go to the Mad River Path Association.

On Sunday, October 13, Sugarbush celebrates Oktoberfest in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard. This event brings Bavarian-inspired food, drinks and games, along with the Die Funkle Beeren Band to the brilliantly autumnal resort. Sugarbush encourages guests to compete in the stein hoisting competition, keg toss contest and the cornhole tournament for their chance to win fun prizes. Lifts will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend.

For more information about the events going on at Sugarbush Resort for Indigenous Peoples Day weekend, visit www.sugarbush.com/events-calendar/.