Warren playwright featured in FantasyFest

A festival of 10 10-minute plays by 10 Vermont playwrights, FantasyFest features the theme of “plays of the fantastic.” Now in its 12th year, this TenFest continues to be hosted by the Valley Players in Waitsfield and to be performed as part of the Vermont Festival of the Arts, but this year the Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center is a sponsor as well.

‪Susan Bauchner, Warren, is among the featured playwrights this year with her play “Something Like.” Bauchner had never written a play before but was intrigued by the theme of fantasy and Halloween. She sat down and crafted a piece in which one-half of a couple wants her partner to attend a Halloween party with her despite the fact that her partner doesn’t like costume parties.

Bauchner, who has been involved in the Vermont Playwright’s Circle for many years as a reader and actor, is thrilled that her play was selected from the 27 submissions.

Performances take place Thursday, October 31, through Sunday, November 3, at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield. For reservations at this location, call 802-583-1674. The TenFest FantasyFest heads to Waterbury Center Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 10, at the Grange Hall Cultural Center. For reservations at this location call 802-244-4168.

All curtains are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, which are matinees at 2 p.m.

Plays and authors are as follows: “Easy on the Coffee” by Bette Carlson Siler; “Hamlet, the Lost Final Scene” by Andrew Barnaby; “Home Sweet Home” by Dvora Zipkin; “Something Like” by Susan Bauchner; “Not with a Bang” by Jeffrey Casey; “The Suppliants” by Jeanne Beckwith; “Tech Shift” by Henry Sherran; “The Sunset Gals” by Colleen Curran; “George’s Radio” by Jack Rushton; and “Genie in a Teapot” by Patrick Cornacchio.

Tickets can only be purchased with cash or check at the doors.

For questions or more info, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Or contact Vince Broderick, artistic director, at 802-249-2632 or Kim Ward, producer, at 802-229-0112.