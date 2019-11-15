Sculpture School hosts game carnival

During September and October over 50 local youth created a multitude of hand-built games, rides, prizes and a 200-foot-long roller coaster at Knoll Farm.

Their friends and family enjoyed the carnival on November 2 with plenty of sunshine and foliage. Sculpture School students are currently working on their third escape room. The first was located in half of a shop building at Knoll Farm. The second was in the Edgcomb Barn that hosts Phantom Theater.

This year’s escape room is under construction in a racquetball court at the Sugarbush Health and Recreation Club and will be open December 3 through February.