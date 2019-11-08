HU presents ‘Peter/Wendy’

Harwood Union High School presents the play “Peter/Wendy” by Jeremy Bloom. This inventive retelling of the classic story of “Peter Pan” will be performed on November 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes seven students led by freshman Ariana Clark, who plays Wendy, and sophomore Cadance Hammond playing Peter Pan. Junior Connor McCarty portrays Captain Hook, while freshman Maddie Thibault is Smee. Junior Mo Wing is Tinkerbell, and the cast is rounded out by Ellet Merriman playing a lost boy, and Kaelyn Wood as Tiger Lily. Scott Weigand returns as director for his 11th year at Harwood and is joined by new technical director Steve Smith.

In this interpretation of “Peter Pan,” Jeremy Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily and the menacing Captain Hook. A low-tech, inventive adaptation that pays homage to the darker themes of J. M. Barrie's original, “Peter/Wendy” will mesmerize audiences of all ages.

This is a family-friendly show. Tickets will be available at the door. The show runs approximately one hour 15 minutes and runs without an intermission.