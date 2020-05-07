For what feels like months, we have longed for things: to take a long walk on a sunny day, to get a decent haircut, to run to the market for a last second item, to meet and talk with friends. Overall, we have adapted ourselves well to the challenges of this time. One of those things is, for many, learning to utilize technology to access things that were once so easy. One of those things has, yes, been books. As most libraries have been closed, we’ve all had to seek books online. It is not the same. Many of us long to feel a book in our hands to explore it page by page. There is actual feeling in reading a physical book that simply cannot be recreated by reading or listening to digital editions. For those of you who feel this, good news is on the way. Valley libraries are beginning to offer curbside pickup service again.

Moretown Memorial Library, to its credit, never suspended that service. At this moment, the service runs on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You’re able check out books from them that won’t be due until early June. If you are finished and want to return them, however, place them in the book drop of the original library, not at the Town Hall space. For more information and to access the online catalog, visit moretownlibrary.com. The Warren Public Library resumed service this week. Pickup times are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. Orders must be placed at least one day prior to pickup. Checked out items are currently due in early June as well. They ask that you do not return your materials, but hold on to them for the time being. For more information and to access their catalog or make requests, visit warrenlibrary.com.

Beginning on May11, we will be resuming curbside pickup service. Pickup times will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. At least one day prior, call, email or fill out a Google form with requests. We will do our best to fill same-day requests but will not be able to guarantee it. All necessary information, including the Google form, will be available at joslinmemoriallibrary.com.

On behalf of The Valley libraries, I thank all of you for your continued support and appreciation during this time. Here’s to more good news.