The Revitalizing Waterbury (RW) board of directors has canceled the 19th annual Waterbury Arts Fest, originally scheduled to take place July 10-11, 2020, in Waterbury. This summertime event is a major fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury.

“With continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, as well as exceptionally large crowds anticipated at the festival, cancellation was the right decision. The health and safety of our community is our priority,” said Theresa Wood, chair of the RW board of directors.

RW and the Waterbury Rotary Club are hoping to hold a community celebration this fall that would include the Friday night block party of the arts fest with music, food trucks, a beer garden and dancing. The board will make that decision in August and base it on the governor's directions.

The Waterbury Arts Fest is a highlight to the town’s summer calendar and will be missed. “We hope to hold an event in the fall that would bring the Waterbury community together,” said Wood. “Partnering with the Rotary Club would allow us to create a wonderful townwide celebration.”

Each year the Waterbury Arts Fest raises nearly 20 percent of RW’s annual revenue for operations and programming. Many of those businesses have maintained their support even though the arts fest has been canceled this year. “We cannot express enough our appreciation for their generosity at this time,” said Karen Nevin, executive director. “We promise to honor their commitment to RW by sponsoring programs and projects to aid Waterbury's post-COVID recovery and support the vibrancy of our town.”

Revitalizing Waterbury, established in 1991, is Waterbury’s community development organization whose mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, social and historic vitality of Waterbury, Vermont. For more information, go to www.revitalizingwaterbury.org.

Photo credit: Heather Glenn