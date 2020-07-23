Many, if not most, of the summer events have been canceled or put on hold until next year leaving few activities to enjoy this summer. In an effort to provide a reprieve from this lack of events, Valley Arts has been actively working on plans for a way to safely celebrate the great outdoors. Jane Macan and Bonnie Barnes, Valley Arts’ board members, and their ad-hoc committee developed plans enabling the continuation of the annual garden tour.

Three private gardens, normally not available for public viewing and one public garden can be explored on Saturday, August 1. All four garden spots on this self-guided tour will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feel free to visit the gardens in any order and at any time during the open hours.

A Hillside Beauty at 834 Phen Basin Road, Fayston, is a hillside garden 40 years in the making. A Garden Path at 264 Old Carriage Road, Waitsfield, features a circular path in a rustic setting and A Lush Green Beauty at 104 Strong Road, Waitsfield, shows stunning plantings along with a brook and waterfall. In addition to the gardens, each location will have the added bonus of showing works of art. The fourth site is the gardens at Lareau Farm, Route 100, Waitsfield. The working gardens are the source of ingredients used by American Flatbread. People can view piglets, chickens and turkeys along with the opportunity of visiting the new community garden plots.

The Garden Tour is free -- a gift from Valley Arts. Children over the age of 12 are welcome and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Social distancing and masks are required on all properties.

Maps will be available at select businesses around the area the week prior to the tour. A map will also be printed in the July 30 issue of The Valley Reporter. There is a rain date of Sunday, August 2.