The Valley Players will present Theater in Your Home, a series of theatrical presentations that audience members can watch on a computer through the free video conferencing app, Zoom. Each month, starting in late October through the winter season, presentations will include live staged readings of “Pygmalion,” “A Christmas Carol” and others, as well as a filmed production of the 2020 Valley Players Playwright Award Winner, “The Unicorn from the Stars.”

Advertisement

Information on how to view these productions will be posted on the Valley Players’ website. There will be a per-viewer ticket price for “The Unicorn from the Stars.” Audiences can view the live staged readings on Zoom for free, with donations gratefully accepted.

“Pygmalion” by George Bernard Shaw will be directed by Ruth Ann Pattee. This is the nonmusical version of “My Fair Lady” about a Cockney flower girl transformed into a refined lady by an unconventional professor of phonetics. This reading has already been cast and will be presented October 22-24.

“The Unicorn from the Stars” by David John Preece will be directed by Susan Loynd. Featuring Aimee Clement and Doug Bergstein in a fictionalized story about the poet/writer Sylvia Plath during her time living in England and her friendship with one of her neighbors, this play will be available for viewing

Advertisement

November 20-21.

“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens will be directed by Ruth Ann Pattee. The classic tale of the reformation of a miserly businessman will be presented December 17-19. Actors interested in participating in this staged reading should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Audition videos are required only if this is your first show with the Valley Players.

Viewing information will be posted soon on valleyplayers.com.