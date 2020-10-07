The Waitsfield Children’s Center (WCC) is bringing Mountainfilm on Tour to the Mad River Valley for its 20th annual showing, in a COVID-19-friendly drive-in screening. Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich and adventure-packed documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit Waitsfield at the Big Picture Theater and Café on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Waitsfield is hosted by the Waitsfield Children’s Center in partnership with Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Jamieson Insurance and Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom. WCC has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for 20 years as a fundraiser to support providing high-quality, affordable childcare in the Mad River Valley for over 40 years. As a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, their goal is to serve all families regardless of income. They strive to support the Mad River Valley’s working families by keeping tuition affordable while retaining qualified teachers by paying them a fair living wage.

The show takes place on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, at 7 p.m. The cost for each show is per car. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Waitsfield must be purchased online at www.waitsfieldchildrenscenter.org. Food and drinks will be available from the Big Picture Theater and Café. Parking is general admission and will begin at 5 p.m. on both nights. Rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 11, at 7 p.m. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.