A popular song from “The Sound of Music” reminds people that thinking about “favorite things” is a good way to lift one’s spirit. The artists in the current show at Valley Arts’ Festival Gallery agree. The exhibit includes 39 works in a variety of media from watercolor and photography to fiber art and plaster casting.

Valley Arts president and exhibit curator Gary Eckhart was asked about the meaning of the title “Favorite Things.” “After a seven-month hiatus in the Festival Gallery, we wanted to celebrate the creative spirit that defines each artist -- beyond medium and technique.” Artists are generally known for how they approach their particular medium. Some are recognized for the use of color or how they apply pigment to a surface. Others are acknowledged for using an unusual medium or for their interpretation of light and shadow.

“One quality often overlooked when discussing an artist is the choice of subject matter,” noted Eckhart. “Favorite Things” is about the broad range of subjects that resonate with individual artists. The appeal of the show lies in the individuality of each piece of work on display.”

“Favorite Things” is open for viewing at the Festival Gallery through December 18. Due to state mandated COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing are required. The gallery is located at No. 2 Village Square Shopping Center on Route 100 in Waitsfield. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. with a few select Saturdays. Call Valley Arts at 802-496-6682 for more information.