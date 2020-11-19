For those feeling less than enthusiastic about cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, here are a few options for getting all or part of that meal from local chefs.

The Inn at the Round Barn still has Thanksgiving dinners available for takeout. Those meals include herb-roasted turkey breast, braised, pulled dark meat, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes with Cabot Cheddar, roasted root vegetables with rosemary, sage and brown butter, Vermont cranberry sauce, traditional dressing, green beans with garlic and almonds and challah rolls. Additionally, cocktails, wine and other add-ons such as a charcuterie and cheese plate plus desserts are available. Meals are available for four or six people. Find out more at theroundbarnstore.square.site or call 496-2276.

The Warren Store is also offering takeout Thanksgiving meals featuring turkey breast brined and turkey leg roulade, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, yams with pecan streusel, traditional stuffing, green bean casserole, maple carrots, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, bakery-made dinner rolls and apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. Call 496-3864 to order by November 22 at noon. For those who just want dessert, pies can be ordered by November 23 for pick up from 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day. While The Warren Store has a person price for takeout Thanksgiving dinners, the store is also offering a pay what you can price while dinners last.

Charlie Menard and his team at Canteen Creemee were offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners, but sold out all 40 of the meals a week ago. He said he could have sold more if he had them, but said prepping 40 in his existing space was already a huge endeavor.

Those seeking help with dessert can reach out to Warren pastry chef Mary Laulis through her website www.vtcake.com or call her at 496-0077.

The Swanson Inn, Fayston, was offering Thanksgiving pies and mini-pies this year. But they are all sold out as of November 18. They do offer regular Sunday pies for takeout along with quiches and soups. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 496-2405. Orders should be placed by November 20.

Sarah Auger, Moretown, is also offering pies and other desserts via her business Goose Chase Cake Design. Order by November 22 via her website: www.thegoosechasecakedesign.com/thanksgiving.