Sugarfish VT and Opulent Designs, both of Waitsfield, have organized a toy drive and Secret Santa program in the Mad River Valley this year. There are three opportunities for giving.

1) Sign up on www.sugarfishvt.com/mrv-secret-santa to sponsor a child. Participants will be matched anonymously with a child and receive their age, gender and gift requests. Deadline to sign up is December 4 and deadline to deliver gifts to Sugarfish VT (168 Fiddlers Green, Waitsfield) is December 13 at 6 p.m.

2) Drop new unwrapped gifts off at one of the following participating businesses by no later than December 14: The Mad River Taste Place, The Green Closet, Mad River Eye Care, Village Grocery, Vee’s Flowers, Mountain Rose Yoga, Mehurons, East Warren Community Market, Forty Bridge Boutique, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Sugarfish VT, Warren Preschool, Paradise Provisions and The Collection. Any toy bought at The Collection for either the toy collection box or the sponsorship program will be discounted 20 percent.

3) Reach out to Heather Habich or Suze Edwards for a direct donation and they will do the shopping.

To sign your child up for Secret Santa gifts go to www.sugarfishvt.com/mrv-secret-santa no later than December 4. There people will be able to give a child’s information and gift requests. Confidentiality will be completely respected. Dates to pick up gifts at Sugarfish VT are December 20 and 21 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any questions or for direct donation info contact Heather at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Suze at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .