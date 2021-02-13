With all the new snow of late, the Mad River Valley has been turned into a winter wonderland. Residents and visitors alike are wallowing in it in any number of ways -- skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding and generally getting outside.

“It seems like a bunch of folks are also taking the opportunity to create some pretty phenomenal “Snow People,” take a moment to notice and you’ll see them popping up all over town,” said Eric Friedman, executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“It got us thinking that we should have a contest to encourage this kind of behavior. So, in the spirit of fun and getting those creative juices flowing, the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking you to get out there and create the most awesome snow sculpture you could ever imagine. This is the Mad River Valley, there are no rules. Head out there, imagine, create and post to the MRV Chamber’s Instagram, Facebook or you can even This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or even send a fax, we don’t care,” he added.

The Valley Reporter will be sharing the contest entries in print, online and in twice-weekly newsletters. Lisa Loomis, editor of The Valley Reporter, will be one of the contest judges.

Creators are urged to use the hashtag #mrvsnowpeople. Friedman said sculptures don’t have to be people, they can be creatures of any kind and categories will be created on the fly.

The winners will win a plethora of prizes including gift certificates to many Mad River Valley retailers and restaurants.

“Submissions will be taken until the end of February, don’t forget it’s a short month so get rolling,” Friedman said.